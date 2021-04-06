Alabama Man Charged With Boarding Train, Tampering With Controls. And Meth Possession.

An Alabama man has been charge with allegedly boarding a train near Flomaton and tampering with the controls, and meth possession.

The Flomaton Police Department responded to a report of an unauthorized person on a CSX locomotive near Hollywood Drive.

Randal Wayne Shugart, of Mountain Brook, Alabama, entered the locomotive and began to tamper with the controls, according to Flomaton Police. That caused an emergency code that locked down the engine. Police said he also caused damage to the locomotive.

Flomaton Police also reported finding him with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the time.

Shugart, 45, was charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle (train), criminal mischief first degree, possess of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

CSX Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.