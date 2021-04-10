After 11-Run Inning, Jay Beats Northview; Coin Toss Gives Jay District Championship

After scoring 11 runs in the fifth inning, the Jay Royals defeated the Northview Chiefs 17-13 Friday night in Jay.

The Royals’ win led to a coin toss to determine the district champion. Jay won the toss, giving them the No. 1 seed in the district tournament, while Northview finished No. 2.

Jefferson started on the mound for the Northview Chiefs, allowing eight hits and 10 runs over four and a third innings, striking out three. Ethan Collier, Cameron Patrick, and Kaden Odom each pitched in relief, allowing a combined six hits, seven runs and striking out two.

Carson Walters earned the win for Jay, going four and two-thirds innings, allowing nine runs, 10 hits and striking out six. Todd Macks and Cody Gavin finished allowing a total of three hits, four runs and striking out three.

Luke Bridges, Rustin Pope, Trent Knighten, Bryce Korinchak, Kaden Odom, and Josh Landis all had twos hits for Northview.

Walters led at the plate for Jay, going 5-5.

Jay racked up 14 hits on the day. Payton Jackson, and Gavin had multiple hits for the Royals.

Pictured: Northview defeated Jay Thursday night in Bratt before Jay topped Northview Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.