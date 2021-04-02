Escambia Man Gets 30 Years For $20 Robbery With A Knife

April 29, 2021

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison in a robbery that netted him $20.

Gregory Wyman Padgett, 57, pleaded charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a person 65 or older by threat with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced by Judge Joel Boles.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business on University Parkway on the morning of March 29, 2020. They found a victim who reported he was confronted by a man with a knife demanding his keys and wallet or the man would stab him. To try to diffuse the situation, the victim gave Padgett $20 before he left the area.

Padgett was last seen walking westbound on Nine Mile Road away from the incident. Deputies found him a short time later near a restaurant. Padgett was in possession of a knife and positively identified by the victim.

Prosecutors said Padgett confessed.

