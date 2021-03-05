Walnut Hill Man Charged With Felony Battery

March 5, 2021

A Walnut Hill man was charged after allegedly beating a man in Bratt.

Thomas Zachariah Mason, Sr., age 31, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a charge of felony battery.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that he spent the night with his girlfriend at his sister’s how somewhere on Bratt Road. He and the girlfriend got into an argument and she told him to leave, but he refused because he needed sleep before going to work, an arrest report states.

Mason was allegedly summoned to the residence by the victim’s girlfriend through a Facebook message. At the home, Mason and another man allegedly beat the victim, causing a concussion, multiple bruises, a rib fracture and eye damage, an arrest report states.

Through a search warrant, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office obtained Facebook messages showing the girlfriend contacted Mason and informed him of the altercation between her and the victim, at which time Mason state that he was on the way, according to an arrest report.

Mason was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 