Walnut Hill Man Charged With Felony Battery

A Walnut Hill man was charged after allegedly beating a man in Bratt.

Thomas Zachariah Mason, Sr., age 31, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a charge of felony battery.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that he spent the night with his girlfriend at his sister’s how somewhere on Bratt Road. He and the girlfriend got into an argument and she told him to leave, but he refused because he needed sleep before going to work, an arrest report states.

Mason was allegedly summoned to the residence by the victim’s girlfriend through a Facebook message. At the home, Mason and another man allegedly beat the victim, causing a concussion, multiple bruises, a rib fracture and eye damage, an arrest report states.

Through a search warrant, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office obtained Facebook messages showing the girlfriend contacted Mason and informed him of the altercation between her and the victim, at which time Mason state that he was on the way, according to an arrest report.

Mason was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.