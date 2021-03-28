Traffic Alert: This Week’s List Of Construction Slow Down Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Between Beulah Church Road and Mobile Highway (State Road (S.R.) 10A) – Motorists can expect nighttime lane closures Sunday, March 28 to Monday, March 29 for paving operations.

U.S. 98 (S.R. 30) Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement - The intersection of North 17th Avenue and Bayfront Parkway will remain closed until spring 2021 as construction continues on the new 17th Avenue interchange. The Visitor's Center and adjacent boat launch remain accessible from 17th Avenue. Also, the ramp from 17th Avenue to East Gregory Street remains open. Eastbound drivers on Bayfront Parkway should use North 14th Avenue and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) as a detour route.

North Ninth Avenue (S.R. 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement- The north and southbound left lanes of Ninth Avenue over Carpenters Creek will be closed as bridge replacement work begins. The right lanes will remain open. Traffic is expected to continue in this configuration through late April.

West Cervantes Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project - Drivers will encounter inside lane closures on West Cervantes Street, between Dominguez Street and A Street beginning Monday, March 29. The lane closures are required to perform median construction work. One lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. The median work and lane closures will begin on the west end of the project, near Dominguez Street, and will progress eastward until the end of the year. Also, be advised that the speed limit will be reduced to 30 m.p.h.

S.R. 95 (U.S.29) from South of Muscogee Road (County Road (C.R.) 184) to Atmore Hwy (S.R. 97) – Motorist will encounter intermittent lane closures on both Northbound and Southbound U.S. 29 in the Cantonment area next week, for pavement milling and resurfacing. This will include work in the Muscogee and Becks Lake Roads and Morris Avenue intersections, as well as the CSX Railroad crossing. Lane closures will occur Monday, March 29 through Friday, April 2 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Motorists will encounter intermittent outside, southbound lane closures Tuesday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. · Routine Bridge Maintained U.S. 90 (S.R. 10) over Davis Hwy (S.R. 291) – Motorists will encounter lane closures Monday, March 29 form 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Motorists will encounter lane closures Monday, March 29 form 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. · Overhead Lighting Maintenance on I-10 (S.R. 90) – Motorists will encounter nighttime lane closures on I-10 (S.R. 90) at mile marker 5 through 19 Monday, March 29 through Friday, April 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Maritime Duathlon Run Bayfront Parkway (S.R. 196) – Portions of Bayfront Parkway will be temporarily closed for the duration of the duathlon. A traffic detour will be in place during the closures.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive - Early construction activities are beginning in preparation for the widening and improvements of the 4.25-mile section of U.S. 98 from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive. These activities include utility relocations, clearing, excavation, and drainage improvements. As part of the upgraded drainage system, the project includes the construction of five stormwater ponds. Clearing and excavating of areas for the stormwater ponds are currently underway. There are no traffic impacts associated with the construction of the ponds, but nearby residents and businesses may experience some noise. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained at all times. Major roadway construction activities on the $70.4 million project are anticipated to begin in summer 2021.

– For the latest information visit FDOT.gov/PensacolaBay. North side of U.S. 90 (S.R. 10) between Santa Rosa Drive and Summerdale Drive – Motorists will encounter westbound lane closures on the outside lane of U.S. 90 (S.R. 10) for paving maintenance on Sunday, March 28 through Monday, March 29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured: