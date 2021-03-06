Tate Aggies Take Fifth Inning Lead To Beat Pace (With Gallery)

March 6, 2021

The Tate Aggies beat the Pace Patriots 8-4 Friday night at Tate.

The game was tied AT three when Jackson Penton doubled on a 2-1 count for the go ahead run in the bottom of the fifth. Drew Reaves and Jordan Jarman had two hits each for the Aggies. Penton, Zak Licastro and Dalton Bowen had one hit each.

Josiah Glodfelter started for the Aggies on the mound. He went four and a third innings, striking out seven and allowing three runs on two hits.

For more photos, click here.

Photos by Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

