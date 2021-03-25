SWAT Team Standoff Suspect Is Gunman In Shootout With Bikers At Nine Mile Gas Station, ECSO Says

The man arrested after a SWAT team standoff Thursday afternoon is the suspect in wild shootout at a Nine Mile Road gas station Sunday afternoon.

Delanie Jamal Battle-Donso, 32, was taken into custody without incident after barricading himself in a home off 10 Mile Road Thursday afternoon.

Battle-Donso is the man last seen driving away from the Circle K at Nine Mile Road and I-10 Sunday afternoon after dozens of shots were fired between him and a group of bikers, according to ECSO Maj. Andrew Hobbs.

Battle-Donso is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor criminal mischief for the shootout. The ECSO said the gunfire erupted after some sort of altercation between the man and the group of bikers.

Dozens of shell casings were scattered across the parking lot of the Circle K on Nine Mile Road at I-10. Evidence markers numbered into the 40s marked shell casings and other evidence across about 175 feet of the parking lot. Most of the markers were next to shell casings, while others marked two $1 bills and a credit card. At least three motorcycles were reported to be damaged.

When the ECSO responded to a disturbance on Shear Street off Chippewa Way Thursday afternoon, deputies discovered Battle-Donso at the scene.

“We received a call for a disturbance,” Hobbs said. “He barricaded himself in a house. SWAT made contact with him and talked him out.”

Further details have not been released.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.