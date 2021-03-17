Suspect Dead After Officer Involved Shooting On Pensacola Beach

March 17, 2021

A suspect is dead following an officer involved shooting Wednesday night on Pensacola Beach.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed disturbance at the Surf and Sand Hotel on Fort Pickens Road, just across the the Casino Beach parking lot. The caller advised that a male suspect was battering a female, and he was armed with a gun. Deputies arrived on scene and located the suspect and victim inside the hotel room.

The suspect was armed but refused all commands to surrender forcing deputies to shoot the suspect, according to a statement from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was struck and was pronounced deceased on scene. There were no deputies injured during the incident.

As is standard procedure, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer involved shooting.

Pictured: The scene at the Surf and Sand Hotel on Pensacola Beach shortly after an officer involved shooting Wednesday night. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 