Suspect Dead After Officer Involved Shooting On Pensacola Beach

A suspect is dead following an officer involved shooting Wednesday night on Pensacola Beach.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed disturbance at the Surf and Sand Hotel on Fort Pickens Road, just across the the Casino Beach parking lot. The caller advised that a male suspect was battering a female, and he was armed with a gun. Deputies arrived on scene and located the suspect and victim inside the hotel room.

The suspect was armed but refused all commands to surrender forcing deputies to shoot the suspect, according to a statement from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was struck and was pronounced deceased on scene. There were no deputies injured during the incident.

As is standard procedure, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer involved shooting.

Pictured: The scene at the Surf and Sand Hotel on Pensacola Beach shortly after an officer involved shooting Wednesday night. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.