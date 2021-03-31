Questions Raised About Residency Of ECUA District 5 Board Member Kevin Stephens

Questions have been raised about the residency of Emerald Coast Utilities Authority board member Kevin Stephens after recent comments he made at a Pensacola City Council meeting and a check of property records. But Stephens says he is, and remains, a longtime resident of Barth, a small community in the Molino area.

The political newcomer was elected to ECUA last year as the representative for District 5, an area essentially from Nine Mile Road north in Escambia County.

Last week, Stephens stepped to the microphone at Pensacola council meeting and made statements that some interpreted as indicating that he actually lives in the city.

“Good evening, my name is Kevin Stephens, 607 Crown Cove,” he said. He also identified himself as vice president of the homeowners association for the Crown Cove subdivision. Crown Cove is in Pensacola very near Veterans Memorial Park on Bayfront Parkway. The U.S. Navy veteran addressed the council in favor of the installation of bathrooms at the park.

“My 10-year old son and I jog down there frequently, three days a week when here ” Stephens told the council.

Speaking at the reopening of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Molino Precinct in February, Stephens referred to his neighbors in the area and driving by the precinct daily on his way home.

“From District 5 to my neighbors here in Molino and Barth, I can’t be more excited about having this substation opened up. I pass it to and from home each day and look at it,” he told a large crowd in Molino.

Public records show Stephens and his wife have claimed a homestead exemption on their Crown Cove property for the past two years. He said that a homestead exemption does not indicate residency.

“I have lived in Molino for over 16 years,” Stephens told NorthEscambia.com late Tuesday afternoon. “I live in District 5 and represent the people of District 5.”

Tuesday, Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford agreed. He said that the residency requirement for the ECUA board is the same as defined by law for the Escambia County Commission.

“They must be a resident of the district on the day of election by statute,” Stafford said. Florida residency is defined as where a person spends most of their time and is not defined by homestead exemptions.

Stephens explained that he and his wife do spend time at their Crown Cove home in Pensacola, and that time increased right after Hurricane Sally which downed trees and caused significant damage their Barth Road home.

“We do still live in Molino. In fact we’ll be celebrating Easter their this weekend. Anyone that doubts we live there can stop by and hunt Easter eggs with us,” he said.

Pictured top: ECUA District 5 board member Kevin Stephens speaks about his neighbors during the reopening of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Molino Precinct. Picture below: Stephens, far right, looks on as the ribbon is cut on the precinct. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.