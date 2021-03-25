NorthEscambia.com Publisher Named One Of Escambia County’s Most Influential People

March 25, 2021

The Pensacola Independent News has released their 2021 Inweekly Power List — their ranking of the most the most powerful and influential people in Escambia County.

Only one person that works primarily in the North Escambia area was named to the list — NorthEscambia.com publisher William Reynolds for the ninth year.

Topping this year’s list was Sue Straughn from our news partners WEAR-TV.

To view this year’s Inweekly Power List edition, click here.

