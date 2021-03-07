Multiple People Injured In Near Head-on Crash On Highway 97

At least three people were injured in a near head-on wreck Saturday night on Highway 97.

About 10 p.m., an older model Dodge pickup truck and a Volvo S80 collided in a wooded area on Highway 97 between Tungoil Road and Hendricks Lane south of Walnut Hill. The pickup truck burst into flames after the crash.

One man was airlifted to an area hospital, and two were transported by ambulance to Pensacola hospitals following the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details. The Molino and Walnut Hill stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

Highway 97 was fully reopened shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.