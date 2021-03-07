Multiple People Injured In Near Head-on Crash On Highway 97

March 7, 2021

At least three people were injured in a near head-on wreck Saturday night on Highway 97.

About 10 p.m., an older model Dodge pickup truck and a Volvo S80 collided in a wooded area on Highway 97 between Tungoil Road and Hendricks Lane south of Walnut Hill. The pickup truck burst into flames after the crash.

One man was airlifted to an area hospital, and two were transported by ambulance to Pensacola hospitals following the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details. The Molino and Walnut Hill stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

Highway 97 was fully reopened shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 