Molino Tax Collector Office To Open Late Wednesday After System Upgrade

March 9, 2021

The Escambia County Tax Collector Molino office will open late on Wednesday for installation of a new computer system.

The Molino will open at 1 p.m. on Wednesday for the switch-over and testing process.

Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford said the news system is part of the Online Registration and Identity Operating Network (ORION). ORION will modernize the driver’s license issuance process and create new office efficiencies in Escambia County and across the state.

During these service interruptions, other office locations will be unaffected and open at regularly scheduled times.

Late openings for system upgrades area also planned as follows:

  • Wednesday, March 17 — Marcus Pointe office will open at 1 p.m.
  • Monday, March 22 — Warrington office will open at 1 p.m.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 