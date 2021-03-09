Molino Tax Collector Office To Open Late Wednesday After System Upgrade

The Escambia County Tax Collector Molino office will open late on Wednesday for installation of a new computer system.

The Molino will open at 1 p.m. on Wednesday for the switch-over and testing process.

Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford said the news system is part of the Online Registration and Identity Operating Network (ORION). ORION will modernize the driver’s license issuance process and create new office efficiencies in Escambia County and across the state.

During these service interruptions, other office locations will be unaffected and open at regularly scheduled times.

Late openings for system upgrades area also planned as follows: