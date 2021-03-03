Missing Kids Found Near Munson, Manhunt Underway For Their Biological Mother

Two young boys kidnapped Tuesday in Louisiana were found safe Wednesday afternoon near Munson in Santa Rosa County, but their mother remained on the run.

Kaesyn Heck, age 8, and Jax Matthews, age 4, were kidnapped by their biological mother Shawntel Heck Tuesday afternoon from their father’s home in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, according to Louisiana authorities. The children were in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra stolen from the father’s residence.

Deputies received information about a possible destination for Heck in Santa Rosa County. The two children were recovered about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at an address off Byron Cooley Road, about three miles southwest of the Munson fire station.

The suspect fled from the area and a K-9 search began, according to Sgt. Rich Aloy of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. As of about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were still searching for the suspect.

Shawntel Heck is a former resident of the Milton area, according to Santa Rosa County Jail records.