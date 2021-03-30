Jimmy W. Phillips

Jimmy W. Phillips, (Paw Paw) Age 80 passed away with his loving family by his side on Sunday, March 28, 2021 in Pensacola, FL.

He was born in Opp, AL but moved to Pensacola, Fl where he worked for Monsanto Company for 37 years. He retired at an early age and always enjoyed working on cars. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed rebuilding antique cars, fishing, Auburn football, and multiple sports with his grandchildren which were his pride and joy. He will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his father, Lonnie Phillips, stepmother Ethel Phillips and his mother, Ona Goodson.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Frances Harrison Phillips, son, Tim Phillips, daughter Judy (Brian) Illian, grandchildren, Adyson Illian, Tyler Illian, Peyton Illian, Tanner Illian, Lauren Illian, Tate Illian and Alexis Illian.; great grandson, Rawlings Illian and sister-in-law, Gloria Watson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wed., March 31, 2021 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Pastor Ted Bridges officiating. Burial will follow in Peaceful Acres Memorial Cemetery, Opp, Alabama. The visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. prior to services.