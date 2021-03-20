High School All-Star Basketball Teams Announced

Pensacola Sports has announced the rosters for its High School All-Star Basketball Game.

The women will play Wednesday, March 24 and the men will play Thursday, March 25. Both games will be held at Catholic High School at 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, limited tickets will be available. Tickets will be made available to the players families first. Any remaining tickets will be made available to the public at pensacolasports.org/hsallstars.

Rosters are as follows:

WEST BOYS TEAMS

Tate — Jordan Williams — Point Guard/Shooting Guard

Tate — Skyler Bryant — Forward

Pensacola Catholic — Austin Burkette — Forward

Washington — Kaimarcus Johnson — WING

Washington — Jordan Carmona — Guard

West Florida — Jalen King — point

West Florida — Ashton Hudgins — small forward

West Florida — Adriane Simmons — shooting guard

Escambia — Marcus White — Forward

Escambia — Algie Stallworth — Point Guard

Escambia — Darrius Sanders — SG/SF

Escambia — Jarruis Hunter — PF

Escambia — Ta’darius Padgett — Center

Pensacola High — Isaiah Gaines — Power Forward

Pensacola High — Tywan Thomas — PG

Pensacola High — Emanuel McDuffie — Shooting Guard

Pensacola High — Ty’darius Gulley — Center

Pine Forest — Kenny Cotton — PG

Pine Forest — Quan Calbert — F

Northview — Johnny Wyndham — Power Forward

The head coach for the West Boys team is Jeff Gill from Catholic High School

EAST BOYS TEAM

Choctaw — Jamil Bowles — PG

Choctaw — Ezra McKenna — SF

Choctaw — Isaiah Bledsoe — G

Milton — Kemontre Current — SF

Laurel Hill — Trey Williams — Forward

Fort Walton Beach — Bishop Taylor — PG

Fort Walton Beach — Shelton Wilder — SF

Pace — Micah Dietrich — PG

Pace — Rickey Stacey — SG

Pace — Logan Donohoe — SG

Rocky Bayou — Drew Wagenschutz — Guard

Crestview — Shakur Cobb — Forward

Jay — Brody Johnson — Forward

Gulf Breeze — Weston Smith — Guard

Navarre — Tim Brewer — Forward

Central — Trenton Moye — PG

Central — A.J. Hof — SG

Central — Tristan Wright — Center

Niceville — Kendell Mosley — Small Forward

Niceville — Marcus Linnen — Point Guard

The head coach for the East Boys team is Cameron Belden from Milton High School.

WEST GIRLS TEAM

West Florida — Ja’Vina Jackson — Guard

West Florida — Tia Whittaker — Guard

Pensacola — Swan Fails — Shooting Guard

Pine Forest — Danielle Luckey — Center/ Power Forward

Pine Forest — Joniya Perry — shooting guard and point guard

Pine Forest — Danielle Luckey — Center/ Power Forward

Catholic — Allysa Parungao — Guard

Catholic — Tontiana Lawson — Forward

Catholic — Kinsey King — Guard

Tate — Davia Jones — Guard

Tate — Destiny Wolfe — G

Washington — Jamiyah Bryant — Forward

Washington — Teresa Stallworth — Forward/Center

Pace — Riley Poggi — C

Pace — Shay Crooks — G

Pace — Laikyn Burklow — G

Gulf Breeze — Morgan Taylor — PG/G

Gulf Breeze — McKaylie Uhl — C/PF

Gulf Breeze — Ashley Denny — PF

Northview — Heather Knowles — Point Guard

EAST GIRLS TEAM

Navarre — Olivia Warren — Guard

Navarre — Tailor Ernst — Guard

Navarre — Skylar Burleson — Point Guard

Rocky Bayou — Maddie Athearn — SG

Milton — Madison Leathers — PF

Choctaw — Alexis Becker — pg/2g

Choctaw — Keyosha Warren — pg/2g

Choctaw — Dejah Pettway — SF

Laurel Hill — Kaitlyn Southard — Center

Laurel Hill — Kacy Taylor — Point guard

Central — Faith Bush — Shooting Guard

Jay — Madison Mathis — Center

Jay — Jillian Thorton — Guard

Jay — Carsyn Seib — Forward

Niceville — Nakerra Brown — PG/SG

Crestview — Savana Barry — shooting guard

Crestview — Jaida Reese — 2 guard

Ft. Walton — Madison Seiuli — Forward

Ft. Walton — Tamia Cooper — Guard

Baker — Lauren Adams — Forward

The head coach for the East Boys team is Cameron Belden from Milton High School.