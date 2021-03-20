High School All-Star Basketball Teams Announced
March 20, 2021
Pensacola Sports has announced the rosters for its High School All-Star Basketball Game.
The women will play Wednesday, March 24 and the men will play Thursday, March 25. Both games will be held at Catholic High School at 7 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, limited tickets will be available. Tickets will be made available to the players families first. Any remaining tickets will be made available to the public at pensacolasports.org/hsallstars.
Rosters are as follows:
WEST BOYS TEAMS
Tate — Jordan Williams — Point Guard/Shooting Guard
Tate — Skyler Bryant — Forward
Pensacola Catholic — Austin Burkette — Forward
Washington — Kaimarcus Johnson — WING
Washington — Jordan Carmona — Guard
West Florida — Jalen King — point
West Florida — Ashton Hudgins — small forward
West Florida — Adriane Simmons — shooting guard
Escambia — Marcus White — Forward
Escambia — Algie Stallworth — Point Guard
Escambia — Darrius Sanders — SG/SF
Escambia — Jarruis Hunter — PF
Escambia — Ta’darius Padgett — Center
Pensacola High — Isaiah Gaines — Power Forward
Pensacola High — Tywan Thomas — PG
Pensacola High — Emanuel McDuffie — Shooting Guard
Pensacola High — Ty’darius Gulley — Center
Pine Forest — Kenny Cotton — PG
Pine Forest — Quan Calbert — F
Northview — Johnny Wyndham — Power Forward
The head coach for the West Boys team is Jeff Gill from Catholic High School
EAST BOYS TEAM
Choctaw — Jamil Bowles — PG
Choctaw — Ezra McKenna — SF
Choctaw — Isaiah Bledsoe — G
Milton — Kemontre Current — SF
Laurel Hill — Trey Williams — Forward
Fort Walton Beach — Bishop Taylor — PG
Fort Walton Beach — Shelton Wilder — SF
Pace — Micah Dietrich — PG
Pace — Rickey Stacey — SG
Pace — Logan Donohoe — SG
Rocky Bayou — Drew Wagenschutz — Guard
Crestview — Shakur Cobb — Forward
Jay — Brody Johnson — Forward
Gulf Breeze — Weston Smith — Guard
Navarre — Tim Brewer — Forward
Central — Trenton Moye — PG
Central — A.J. Hof — SG
Central — Tristan Wright — Center
Niceville — Kendell Mosley — Small Forward
Niceville — Marcus Linnen — Point Guard
The head coach for the East Boys team is Cameron Belden from Milton High School.
WEST GIRLS TEAM
West Florida — Ja’Vina Jackson — Guard
West Florida — Tia Whittaker — Guard
Pensacola — Swan Fails — Shooting Guard
Pine Forest — Danielle Luckey — Center/ Power Forward
Pine Forest — Joniya Perry — shooting guard and point guard
Catholic — Allysa Parungao — Guard
Catholic — Tontiana Lawson — Forward
Catholic — Kinsey King — Guard
Tate — Davia Jones — Guard
Tate — Destiny Wolfe — G
Washington — Jamiyah Bryant — Forward
Washington — Teresa Stallworth — Forward/Center
Pace — Riley Poggi — C
Pace — Shay Crooks — G
Pace — Laikyn Burklow — G
Gulf Breeze — Morgan Taylor — PG/G
Gulf Breeze — McKaylie Uhl — C/PF
Gulf Breeze — Ashley Denny — PF
Northview — Heather Knowles — Point Guard
EAST GIRLS TEAM
Navarre — Olivia Warren — Guard
Navarre — Tailor Ernst — Guard
Navarre — Skylar Burleson — Point Guard
Rocky Bayou — Maddie Athearn — SG
Milton — Madison Leathers — PF
Choctaw — Alexis Becker — pg/2g
Choctaw — Keyosha Warren — pg/2g
Choctaw — Dejah Pettway — SF
Laurel Hill — Kaitlyn Southard — Center
Laurel Hill — Kacy Taylor — Point guard
Central — Faith Bush — Shooting Guard
Jay — Madison Mathis — Center
Jay — Jillian Thorton — Guard
Jay — Carsyn Seib — Forward
Niceville — Nakerra Brown — PG/SG
Crestview — Savana Barry — shooting guard
Crestview — Jaida Reese — 2 guard
Ft. Walton — Madison Seiuli — Forward
Ft. Walton — Tamia Cooper — Guard
Baker — Lauren Adams — Forward
