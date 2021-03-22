Great Weather Monday; Rain Possible Tuesday Through The Weekend

One more great weather day is on tap for Monday. But Tuesday, rain arrives and it will likely rain into the weekend with several inches possible.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.