Garcon Point Bridge Toll Suspension Extended Again

March 12, 2021

The toll suspension on the Garcon Point bridge has been extended through April 9, 2021, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Friday morning.

“The extension allows the Garcon Point Bridge to continue serving as a temporary detour route while the Pensacola Bay Bridge is being repaired from damage sustained during Hurricane Sally,” FDOT said in a news release.

The Pensacola Bay Bridge is no longer expected to open in March as previously announced due to additional repairs. An exact opening date has not been provided, but it is expected to be sometime in May.

Comments

2 Responses to “Garcon Point Bridge Toll Suspension Extended Again”

  1. mq on March 12th, 2021 1:40 pm

    Any one surprised yet?
    Hopefully when it is opened it will be safe.

  2. A Alex on March 12th, 2021 12:24 pm

    MAY!!!!
    ok, now what year?





