Four Critically Injured In High Speed Crash With A Tree On University Parkway

March 26, 2021

Four people were injured when a car traveling at a high rate of speed slammed into a tree early Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened about 2:30 a.m. on University Parkway near Governor’s Drive.

The 21-year old male driver and three female passengers — ages 20, 21 and 22 — were transported by Escambia County EMS with critical injuries to Sacred Heart Hospital. Two of the victims were trapped in the vehicle for nearly 10 minutes as firefighters worked to extricate them.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigation is continuing their investigation.

The Ferry Pass, Ensley and Brent stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded, along with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

