Florida Gas Prices The Highest Average In Three Years; Cantonment Stations Among Lowest In State

For the first time in three years, Florida gas prices are averaging more than $2.90 per gallon, up five cents over the last week at $2.91.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.88, the lowest metro average in the state.

A low of $2.62 could be found in North Escambia Sunday night at two stations on Highway 29 at Muscogee Road in Cantonment. The lowest price to be found in the Pensacola metro was $2.69 at two warehouse clubs.

“The good news for motorists is that gas prices could soon begin to slip lower,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Weekly EIA data suggests that refinery operations are improving and gasoline supplies are increasing. Wholesale gasoline prices dropped nearly 20 cents last week. It’s unlikely that drivers will see such a dramatic swing at the pump, but it’s an indication that lower prices should be on the way.”

Pictured. Regular unleaded gas was $2.62 a gallon Sunday evening at this station on Highway 29 at Muscogee Road. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.