Florida Gas Prices Average Highest Since July 2019, AAA Says

February was the most expensive month at the pump in Florida since July 2019, according to AAA. Throughout the month, gas prices increased an average total of 24 cents per gallon.

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $2.61 per gallon.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon was $2.65. The lowest North Escambia price to be found Sunday night was $2.55 at stations on Highway 29 and on Muscogee Road. A low of $2.54 could be found at several Pensacola area stations.

“Last month’s jump at the pump was largely driven by refinery issues — caused by arctic weather in Texas,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Other factors were tightening global fuel supplies and continued optimism that the COVID-19 vaccine and stimulus money would help boost fuel demand. Drivers should expect continued volatility at the pump in the coming months as refineries enter maintenance season and prepare to switch to summer gasoline.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.