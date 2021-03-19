Fire That Destroyed Large Shed In Century Under Investigation

A suspicious fire in Century destroyed a large shed.

Firefighters arrived on scene Thursday to find the structure on fire in a lot off Ivey Street in Century, behind the Dollar General store.

The shed, which approximately 12-feet by 24-feet in size, was destroyed in the blaze. There was no electricity or any other utilities connected to the shed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

