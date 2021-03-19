Fire That Destroyed Large Shed In Century Under Investigation

March 19, 2021

A suspicious fire in Century destroyed a large shed.

Firefighters arrived on scene Thursday to find the structure on fire in a lot off Ivey Street in Century, behind the Dollar General store.

The shed, which approximately 12-feet by 24-feet in size, was destroyed in the blaze. There was no electricity or any other utilities connected to the shed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

