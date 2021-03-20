ECSO Issues Silver Alert For Missing 69-Year Old Man

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 69-year old man.

Robert William Scanlon was last seen on March 20th wearing multi-colored pajama pants, a navy blue sweatshirt, and a red and black toboggan hat. He was driving a 2020 white Kia Sorrento with Florida tag number PTEE92. He could possibly be driving to Franklin, Tennessee.

Scanlon is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 150 pounds and has hazel eyes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.