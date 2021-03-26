Early Morning Molino Tom Thumb Robbery Under Investigation

March 26, 2021

An early morning robbery at the Molino Tom Thumb store is under investigation.

A man walked into the store about 1:12 a.m., pushed the clerk and took cigarettes, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, before fleeing in a white sedan.

The suspect was described only as a white male wearing a blue shirt and dark shorts. He did not display a weapon, and the clerk was not injured.

“We are following leads right now,” Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Commander Andrew Hobbs said.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 