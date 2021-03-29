Pensacola Bay Bridge Reopening Delayed Again, This Time Until The Week Of Memorial Day

The projected reopening date for the Pensacola Bay Bridge has been delayed again; this time until the week of Memorial Day.

The Florida Department of Transportation said Monday afternoon that during repair efforts additional damage was found on a trophy piece — the large piers that support the bridge.

“During repair efforts on the trophy pieces at pier 70, repair crews identified additional damage that warranted replacing the interior trophy piece at pier 70,” FDOT said. “The trophy piece’s replacement at pier 70 is critical since the demolition, pile driving, trophy installation, beam placement and deck pouring will be required.”

Earlier this year, FDOT officials said the bridge would be reopened with at least two lanes on March 22. In early march, officials said that would not happen after more trophy piece damage was found.

Motorists should continue to use all available detour routes, which include the Garcon Point Bridge and State Road 87. At this time, tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge are suspended through Friday, April 9, 2021. Commuters can also use the Escambia County Area Transit’s (ECAT) temporary bus route travel between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze free of charge.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.