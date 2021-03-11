Deputies To Start Arresting Drivers For Passing On Garcon Point Bridge

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office will start arresting drivers for passing vehicles on the Garcon Point Bridge.

Sheriff Bob Johnson made the announcement Thursday morning in the wake of two fatalities and many more crashes on the bridge. He said two deputies will patrol the bridge and a third deputy will patrol the area south of the bridge 24 hours a day in an effort funded by the Florida Department of Transportation.

“One of those almost killed one of my deputies,” Johnson said. “That was one of the fatal crashes where the guy was passing in a no passing zone — which by the way the entire bridge is a no passing zone — he almost hit my deputy head-on, missed him barely and then hit another car and he ended up dying.”

“We are targeting people passing on the bridge,” Johnson said. “We are going to stop some of this crazy driving.”

The entire link of the Garcon Point Bridge is a no-passing zone.

“If you think you’re special, we’re going to make you special. If you pass on that bridge in a reckless fashion, we’re going to arrest you. We’re going to put you in the Milton Hilton for free and we’re going to tow your car because we’re going to make it a point that we’re not going to have any more fatal collisions on that bridge if we can help it,” Johnson said. “We can’t fix stupid, but we can give it a court date.”

The Garcon Point Bridge is the major detour route since the Pensacola Bay Bridge was closed in September. The daily traffic count has increased from about 7,000 vehicles a day to around 35,000.

Reckless driving in Florida is a second degree misdemeanor in Florida that is punishable by up to 90 days in the jail and a $500 fine for the first offense.