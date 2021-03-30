Community Health COVID-19 Testing Cut To One Day A Week In Cantonment, Two In Pensacola

March 30, 2021

Community Health of Northwest Florida has cut their COVID-19 testing schedule to three days a week instead of five.

CHNWF drive-thru COVID-testing is now available from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the following schedule:

  • Mondays at 2315 West Jackson Street, Pensacola
  • Wednesdays at Cantonment Pediatrics, 470 South Highway 29, Cantonment
  • Fridays at 2315 West Jackson Street, Pensacola

For send out tests, no appointment is needed. For rapid tests for symptomatic individuals an appointment is required. call the CHNWF COVID-19 testing call center at (850) 390-4276.

