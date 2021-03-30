Community Health COVID-19 Testing Cut To One Day A Week In Cantonment, Two In Pensacola

Community Health of Northwest Florida has cut their COVID-19 testing schedule to three days a week instead of five.

CHNWF drive-thru COVID-testing is now available from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the following schedule:

Mondays at 2315 West Jackson Street, Pensacola

Wednesdays at Cantonment Pediatrics, 470 South Highway 29, Cantonment

Fridays at 2315 West Jackson Street, Pensacola

For send out tests, no appointment is needed. For rapid tests for symptomatic individuals an appointment is required. call the CHNWF COVID-19 testing call center at (850) 390-4276.