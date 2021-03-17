Century Gets Just One Applicant For Charter Review Committee, But They Are Trying Again

A month-long effort to find volunteers to help rewrite Century’s charter only produced one applicant, but the town isn’t giving up.

The Century Town Council appointed an 11-member Century Charter Review Committee in August 2019 to explore the town charter — the document that establishes the town, outlines its powers and spells out how it should operate. The charter has not been updated in almost 40 years, and that often creates problems in the operation of the town.

The previous committee lost five members along the way, with just six people remaining. During an application period that ended March 4, just one person applied.

Leslie Howington, who served as Century town clerk from 2010-2018, submitted her application on deadline day. Howington is a certified municipal clerk and anticipates a fall 2021 graduation with BA degree in public administration.

This week, the town council voted to accept additional applications from residents for another month.

The committee held their first meeting in October 2019, two months after it was established. The early meetings were spent learning about the Sunshine Law, orderly meetings and background information. Most of the discussion at the committee’s sporadic meetings then centered around one central topic — the form of government and the possible addition of a permanent city manager.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed regular meetings for the charter committee and any chance of moving forward in 2020, preventing any charter change from making the ballot.

The Century Town Council is accepting applications for volunteers for their Charter Review Committee until March 4, 2021. All applicants must reside with the town limits.

To download an application, click or tap here. Applications are also available at the Century Town Hall.

NorthEscambia.com photo.