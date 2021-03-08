Cement Truck Overturns On Highway 95A

March 8, 2021

An overturned cement truck left one man injured and left a mess along Highway 95A in Molino Monday morning.

The truck overturned, spilling part of its load, on Highway 95 near Cantering Hills Lane north of Meharg Road.

The driver of the truck was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered critical.

Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County Public Works worked to clean up the wet cement, and the Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Cement Truck Overturns On Highway 95A”

  1. Dwr on March 8th, 2021 1:38 pm

    Can’t help but wonder what made this happen. Glad no one was seriously hurt.





