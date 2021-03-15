Cantonment Woman Charged With Exploitation Of Elderly Man

A Cantonment woman is charged with taking half ownership of a piece of property belonging to a vulnerable elderly man and spending $9,000 of his money.

Sharon Marie Hazzard, 52, was charged with felony exploitation of the elderly.

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, the victim was at a high risk of exploitation due to a sixth grade education and a diminished understanding of finances.

“He has no understanding of his income or how his funds were being managed. He is observed to be easily manipulated and agreeable to persons of trust,” the DCF report states.

In April 2016, Hazard convinced the victim to “sign some papers,” according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report, that was actually a quitclaim deed giving her half ownership of the property with rights of survivorship. It was discovered when a property tax late notice was received.

The property is described as an “old, poorly maintained single wide trailer” in Cantonment. The trailer was damaged by Hurricane Sally and until August 2020 did not have a functioning air conditioner. the report notes.

In addition, Hazard had herself added to a Regions Bank account owned by the victim, according to ECSO. Over the course of about nine months, she used about $9,000 from the account to make multiple purchases and ATM withdrawals that did not benefit the elderly victim, the report continues.

When DCF first interviewed the victim, they found that there was very little food in the trailer and that family members stated the man had not received medical care in several years.

Hazard was “unresponsive and did not cooperate’ with the ECSO or DCF’s investigation, the arrest report states. She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

The relationship between Hazzard and the victim is not contained in a redacted arrest report.