Be Weather Alert: Severe Storms, High Winds, Tornadoes, Hail Possible

There is an enhanced risk of severe weather Wednesday night into early Thursday morning in the North Escambia area. Potential threats include strong tornadoes, damaging winds in excess of 70 mph and large hail up to golf ball size.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Patchy fog before 1pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 63. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.