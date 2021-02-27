Warm And Humid For Saturday, High In The Upper 70s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Areas of dense fog after 9pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.