Two Charged With Atmore Attempted Murder

February 24, 2021

Two Atmore men have been charged with attempted murder of a local resident.

Terry James Burrell, 52, and Maurice White, 49, are both charged with attempted murder. White, who was arrested Tuesday, is also facing a charge of domestic violence first degree.

About 6:45 p.m. Friday, the Atmore Police Department responded an apartment complex on Patterson street. The victim, identified as 58-year old Donald Dewayne Dortch, was found in the street with
with severe lacerations to the face from what appeared to be a gunshot injury, according to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks.

Dortch was transported by ambulance to Atmore Community Hospital and then airlifted to a Pensacola hospital by LifeFlight.

“APD officers learned during the investigation that Dortch was inside an apartment when two male suspects entered the apartment without consent of the owner and began assaulting Dortch. The assailants then fled the scene when police were called,” Brooks said. “One of the suspects was identified as an ex-boyfriend of the female resident of the apartment.”

Burrell and White remained in the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton without bond.

