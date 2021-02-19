Woman Tries To Choke Driver; Vehicle Crashes Into Car Dealership, FHP Says

A woman was charged after she allegedly tried to choke a woman that was driving a vehicle, causing it to crash into a car dealership building Thursday night.

Deonshae Octavia Greene, 22, was charged with battery and later released from jail on a $1,000 bond.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Green was a passenger in an Infiniti sedan driven by a 28-year old woman. The vehicle was in the drive-thru at the McDonalds at Pensacola Boulevard and Burgess Road when Greene began choking the driver, according FHP.

The driver hit the accelerator, traveled across Highway 29, struck a parked vehicle that was for sale, and crashed into the pre-owned building at Bob Tyler Toyota. The Infiniti came to rest fully inside the building and partially inside an office.

There were only minor injuries, but FHP said the building suffered major damage.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.