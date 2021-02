Tate Wins Regional Quarterfinal On Penalty Kicks

The Tate Aggies won the Region 1-6A quarterfinals on penalty kicks over Lake City Columbia Tuesday night .

Up next, the Aggies will will host Niceville Saturday night at 7:00 at Ashton Brosnaham Park.

Photo: The Tate Aggies celebrate there District 1-6A championship win over Niceville last week. Photo: Tate Soccer for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.