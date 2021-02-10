Tate Soccer Wins District Championship For The First Time In Over A Decade

The Tate High School mens soccer team won the District 1-6A championship Tuesday night 1-0 over Niceville. It’s the first time Tate has claimed a men’s district soccer championship since 2010.

Regular play ended scoreless, and after two 10-minute over halfs it was still 0-0. The game then when into penalty kick overtimes with the Aggies coming out with the win.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.