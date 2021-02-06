Tate Soccer Advances To District Final With Win Over Crestview

February 6, 2021

The Tate High School boys soccer team beat Crestview 1-0 in overtime Friday night in a District 1 6A semi-final game.

Both teams went the distance 0-0 after regulation play and continued scoreless after two 10 minute halfs. The match went to penalty kicks with the Tate Aggie scoring four and sealing the deal on two saves by Calen Thompson.

The Tate Aggies advance to the district finals Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Niceville on Tate’s home field at Ashton Brosnaham Park.

