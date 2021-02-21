Sunshine For Sunday; Rain Moves In Late Sunday Night

February 21, 2021

Here is your official north Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

