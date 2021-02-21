Sunshine For Sunday; Rain Moves In Late Sunday Night
February 21, 2021
Here is your official north Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
