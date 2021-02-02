Sunny And Cold Tuesday; Freezing Temps Again Tuesday Night

February 2, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 10 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

