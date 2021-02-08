Some Monday Sunshine, Rain Returns Overnight Monday And Into Tuesday

February 8, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

