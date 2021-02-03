Sheriff Says ‘Crazy And Deadly” Events Led Up To Monday Murder, Four Arrests

“We had a crazy and deadly series of events that unfolded in North Escambia.”

That is how Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons describes incidents over several days that ended with the shooting death of a Cantonment man on Monday.

Danny Blackmon, Jr., 35, was shot and killed on Lawson Lane Monday afternoon as his 19-year old girlfriend watched in horror.

The girlfriend’s mother is one of two people charged in his death, and her grandmother was also jailed. Dawn Sluder is charged with principal to first degree murder, and her boyfriend, Jonathon Taylor Hobbs of Cantonment, is charged with first degree premeditated murder.

On Saturday, Sluder reported her 19-year daughter as either a runaway or as being held against her will.

“We made contact with the daughter, and she told us, ‘I am happy where I am at and with my boyfriend’,” Simmons said.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded to a call of an armed home invasion at Blackmon’s residence in the days before his death. The girlfriend’s grandmother, 57-year old Holly Marie Sluder, and the grandmother’s boyfriend, 63-year old Charles Burnell Parker, were both charged with first degree armed burglary (pictured left). Parker allegedly pointed a gun at Blackmon while Holly Marie Sluder kept her hand on a holstered weapon as they took two cellphones. Blackmon tracked the phones to an area near their residence, and he phones were located when a search warrant was executed Tuesday on Greymont Lane.

Hobbs allegedly shot Blackmon multiple times Monday afternoon. After Blackmon fell to the ground, Hobbs reportedly leaned over his body and fired at least two more rounds before running away. Blackmon’s girlfriend witnessed the entire incident and attempted to perform CPR until she beaten and pulled away by her hair by Dawn Sluder, an arrest report states.

Hobbs and Dawn Sluder remained are being held without bond. Holly Sluder and Parker were released from the Escambia County Jail Tuesday on $50,000 bond each.

“You read about this kind of craziness in other places or see it on television, but unfortunately this time it happened here,” Simmons said. “It’s just crazy. We have a lady whose boyfriend is dead, and her mother and grandmother are in jail. It was a wild weekend.”

