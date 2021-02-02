Arrest Reports Detail Cantonment Shooting That Left One Dead, Two Jailed
February 2, 2021
Arrest reports provide more details about a fatal shooting in Cantonment Monday afternoon and the arrest of two suspects.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as 35-year-old Danny Blackmon, Jr.
Investigators said Blackmon was shot by Jonathon Taylor Hobbs of Cantonment. Hobbs was charged with first degree premeditated murder. Dawn Sluder of Pensacola was charged with principal to first degree homicide.
According to arrest reports obtained Tuesday by NorthEscambia.com:
There were “ongoing issues” involving Sluder and Blackmon. Those issues were not detailed in the arrest report.
Blackmon and his girlfriend locked themselves in their home and call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, Sluder and Hobbs were gone.
After deputies left the residence on Lawson Lane, Blackmon and his girlfriend left the residence and began driving toward Jacks Branch Road in a Ford F-150 pickup truck. After becoming concerned that Sluder and Hobbs may do something to their house, they turned around to return home.
While driving, they saw Sluder’s black GMC SUV come around the corner. The woman stopped her Ford F-150 and Blackmon got out and stood on the side of Lawson Lane, telling his girlfriend that they had to “do things by the books” and call police. Blackmon told Sluder and Hobbs they were trespassing and needed to leave. As Sluder started to drive away, Sluder passed her and stopped her SUV near Blackmon. Sluder ran up to Blackmon, shaking her arms and appearing to yell while Blackmon did nothing.
In her rearview mirror, the girlfriend watched as Hobbs got out of the SUV and walked toward Blackmon with a gun his hand. She stated he fired several shots while standing just a few feet away from Blackmon. After Blackmon fell to the ground, Hobbs leaned over his body and fired at least two more rounds before running away.
Sluder then jumped into her SUV, put it in reverse and slammed into the girlfriend’s Ford F-150. Blackmon’s girlfriend attempted to perform CPR, but Sluder began to beat her before being pulled away by her hair.
A male arrived on scene and pulled Sluder off Blackmon’s girlfriend. He checked Blackmon for a pulse and did not find one.
Sluder drove away.
Deputies arrived to find the Ford F150 with extensive front end damage. There were numerous shell casings in the roadway.
Investigators found Blackmon deceased with numerous gunshot wounds, including two on his upper torso, one in his neck and at least two in his head.
Sluder was apprehended at a convenience store on Muscogee Road near Jacks Branch Road. There was extensive damage to her SUV (pictured below) consistent with having collided with the Ford F-150 as stated by the witness.
Hobbs walked up to a resident on Country Hills Road and asked to use the phone. The resident called 911, and deputies responded to take Hobbs into custody without further incident.
Hobbs and Sluder requested attorneys and refused to make any statement.
Pictured; A female suspect was taken into custody on Muscogee Road following a shooting Monday afternoon in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments
12 Responses to “Arrest Reports Detail Cantonment Shooting That Left One Dead, Two Jailed”
It’s sad when people don’t know what happened and what he did. I’m sorry you’re locked up for protecting your Baby Dawn!!! I love you and hope you are set free soon, You do not deserve this!!! I love you!!!
R I P DANNY……I will miss your smiling face and your visits…… So sad
Blackmon had a nice Rap sheet himself
I have known that kid since he was 5 years old. From NEP on thru high school, My kid played sports with him. Grandparents basically raised the kid and I am telling you they are fine people. The boy’s mom seemed fine, just never saw the kids father around, ever. These male guys that have kids and then do not stay involved with their kids need punishment. I am not taking up for the kid but dang he was just out on his own. It really surprises me he did this although he was known as a local drug user although this was not over drugs, from what I understand, I have heard this from reliable sources.
America we have a problem with the nonexistent male figure in a broken broken home..
My heart breaks for his grandmother, especially, and also his mother. I did not know the mom as well as the grandmother ,I feel for both of them but the grandmother is a good lady, nice respectable and gave her life to raise that kid, the grandfather was just a good ole regular grandpa like we all have, he had passed in the last few years but he was a good person.I am not coming down on the mom at this heartbreaking time but there is blame to go around for all, especially the father of Johnathan.
God Bless the person that was shot and all families involved. I am very surprised Jonathan would do this, I really am blown away. I just do not understand this generation killing each other at a rapid pace. Jonathan was raised better than that and he knows right from wrong, My heart is heavy with all the lives he has affected, God bless them all. Just my personnel thoughts.
I love you soooo very very much Danny Ray Blackmon jr!! I miss you so much already I can not believe I have to go the rest of my life without u in it
I can remember back in the 1950s and 1960s when that area was the place to enjoy the river take your kids and spend all day folks were so nice and sweet back then. I often wonder what has become of this area ? where is the love and respect gone to.
People are on the edge….. Dang yal…. take a breather.
First of all, my prayers for the victim and his family and family of friends. Being of FAITH and a TRUE BELIEVER…I pray for the suspects and their families as well.(Yes, I’m like that) We all must pull together and do our best to stop this “Old West” style mentality that’s over running our ONCE QUIET and PEACEFUL Cantonment. I do not know either side right here but I do believe I know someone that was very close to this tragic happening on that particular dirt road. @Observer, I too believe there’s more to this story, as is there in all cases like this, so I trust in time “someone” will come forward and help our LEOs get to the gristle of this one. Praying for MY COMMUNITY and it’s People…
None of you know what really happened! Quit judging !
Hes being made out to be the bad guy… they went to his house with intent
RIP.
There’s quite a bit missing from the story, but I am going to hold my tongue while LE does their job.
Unsettling afternoon for the neighbors though–I heard the gunshots from my deck.
My condolences.