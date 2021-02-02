Arrest Reports Detail Cantonment Shooting That Left One Dead, Two Jailed

Arrest reports provide more details about a fatal shooting in Cantonment Monday afternoon and the arrest of two suspects.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as 35-year-old Danny Blackmon, Jr.

Investigators said Blackmon was shot by Jonathon Taylor Hobbs of Cantonment. Hobbs was charged with first degree premeditated murder. Dawn Sluder of Pensacola was charged with principal to first degree homicide.

The shooting happened about 2:10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Lawson Lane off Jacks Branch Road.

Sluder was taken into custody at a convenience store on Muscogee Road near Jacks Branch Road (pictured). Hobbs later surrendered to deputies on Country Hills Road, just east of Schifko Road. Both remain in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

According to arrest reports obtained Tuesday by NorthEscambia.com:

There were “ongoing issues” involving Sluder and Blackmon. Those issues were not detailed in the arrest report.

Blackmon and his girlfriend locked themselves in their home and call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, Sluder and Hobbs were gone.

After deputies left the residence on Lawson Lane, Blackmon and his girlfriend left the residence and began driving toward Jacks Branch Road in a Ford F-150 pickup truck. After becoming concerned that Sluder and Hobbs may do something to their house, they turned around to return home.

While driving, they saw Sluder’s black GMC SUV come around the corner. The woman stopped her Ford F-150 and Blackmon got out and stood on the side of Lawson Lane, telling his girlfriend that they had to “do things by the books” and call police. Blackmon told Sluder and Hobbs they were trespassing and needed to leave. As Sluder started to drive away, Sluder passed her and stopped her SUV near Blackmon. Sluder ran up to Blackmon, shaking her arms and appearing to yell while Blackmon did nothing.

In her rearview mirror, the girlfriend watched as Hobbs got out of the SUV and walked toward Blackmon with a gun his hand. She stated he fired several shots while standing just a few feet away from Blackmon. After Blackmon fell to the ground, Hobbs leaned over his body and fired at least two more rounds before running away.

Sluder then jumped into her SUV, put it in reverse and slammed into the girlfriend’s Ford F-150. Blackmon’s girlfriend attempted to perform CPR, but Sluder began to beat her before being pulled away by her hair.

A male arrived on scene and pulled Sluder off Blackmon’s girlfriend. He checked Blackmon for a pulse and did not find one.

Sluder drove away.

Deputies arrived to find the Ford F150 with extensive front end damage. There were numerous shell casings in the roadway.

Investigators found Blackmon deceased with numerous gunshot wounds, including two on his upper torso, one in his neck and at least two in his head.

Sluder was apprehended at a convenience store on Muscogee Road near Jacks Branch Road. There was extensive damage to her SUV (pictured below) consistent with having collided with the Ford F-150 as stated by the witness.

Hobbs walked up to a resident on Country Hills Road and asked to use the phone. The resident called 911, and deputies responded to take Hobbs into custody without further incident.

Hobbs and Sluder requested attorneys and refused to make any statement.

Pictured; A female suspect was taken into custody on Muscogee Road following a shooting Monday afternoon in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.