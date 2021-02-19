Ribbon Cutting Saturday For ECSO’s Molino Precinct

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons will cut the ribbon Saturday to reopen the ECSO precinct in Molino.

The Molino Precinct opening will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served. There will be a K-9 demonstration, coloring books from Crime Scene, a SWAT team vehicle display, and the Escambia County Mounted Posse will be there.

The Molino Cub Scout Pack 430 will raise the flag at 11 a.m., followed by brief comments from Simmons and the ribbon cutting.

Lt. Bobby Nelson, who will oversee the Molino Precinct, will also be present to meet local residents.

“Law enforcement and community engagement begins at the neighborhood level,” Simmons said two week ago when he reopened the ECSO precinct in Perdido.

The ECSO Molino Precinct is located at 5844 North Highway 29, at the corner of Highway 29 and Omega Drive.

Pictured: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Molino. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.