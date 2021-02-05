Rainy Pattern Through Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.