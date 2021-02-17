Rain, Isolated Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Night Into Thursday

February 17, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 51. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9pm. Low around 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers likely. High near 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

