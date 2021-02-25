Partly Sunny, High In The Middle 70s Today

February 25, 2021

Here is your official north Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the evening.

Friday: A slight chance of rain before 9am, then a slight chance of showers between 9am and noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 72.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

