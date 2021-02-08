Multiple Injuries In Serious Crash At Highway 29 And Highway 196 In Molino
February 8, 2021
Highway 29 was shut down Monday night north of the Highway 196 (Barrineau Park Road) intersection by a serious wreck.
Six people, including two minors, were injuries. One adult was considered to be in critical condition and was being flown to Sacred Heart Hospital by LifeFlight helicopter.
Highway 29 was expected to remain closed for a period of time for the investigation and cleanup, including the removal of nails and screws in the roadway.
Further information has not been released as the Florida Highway Patrol conducts their investigation.
NorthEscambia.com will post additional information and photos when available.
NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
Comments
5 Responses to “Multiple Injuries In Serious Crash At Highway 29 And Highway 196 In Molino”
So many injuries and deaths at that intersection, why isn’t there a light there?
So sad that we have the power to decrease these numbers but don’t.
Praying for all involved.
Prayers for all involved..one of my church members lost her husband on a head on collision there in the 1980’s when there was construction there.
Enough wrecks here that have claimed lives and hurt people. When will it be enough to get a red light here???
Praying for all involved
North and south hwy 29 are both closed and northbound is being diverted to Hwy 196 east. 7:33pm