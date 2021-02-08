Multiple Injuries In Serious Crash At Highway 29 And Highway 196 In Molino

February 8, 2021

Highway 29  was shut down Monday night north of the Highway 196 (Barrineau Park Road) intersection by a serious wreck.

Six people, including two minors, were injuries. One adult was considered to be in critical condition and was being flown to Sacred Heart Hospital by LifeFlight helicopter.

Highway 29 was expected to remain closed for a period of time for the investigation and cleanup, including the removal of nails and screws in the roadway.

Further information has not been released as the Florida Highway Patrol conducts their investigation.

NorthEscambia.com will post additional information and photos when available.

NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

5 Responses to “Multiple Injuries In Serious Crash At Highway 29 And Highway 196 In Molino”

  1. Joanne on February 8th, 2021 10:11 pm

    So many injuries and deaths at that intersection, why isn’t there a light there?
    So sad that we have the power to decrease these numbers but don’t.
    Praying for all involved.

  2. Bonnie Exner on February 8th, 2021 9:46 pm

    Prayers for all involved..one of my church members lost her husband on a head on collision there in the 1980’s when there was construction there.

  3. Jason on February 8th, 2021 9:42 pm

    Enough wrecks here that have claimed lives and hurt people. When will it be enough to get a red light here???

  4. Laura on February 8th, 2021 8:39 pm

    Praying for all involved

  5. jbs on February 8th, 2021 8:33 pm

    North and south hwy 29 are both closed and northbound is being diverted to Hwy 196 east. 7:33pm





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 