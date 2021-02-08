Multiple Injuries In Serious Crash At Highway 29 And Highway 196 In Molino

Highway 29 was shut down Monday night north of the Highway 196 (Barrineau Park Road) intersection by a serious wreck.

Six people, including two minors, were injuries. One adult was considered to be in critical condition and was being flown to Sacred Heart Hospital by LifeFlight helicopter.

Highway 29 was expected to remain closed for a period of time for the investigation and cleanup, including the removal of nails and screws in the roadway.

Further information has not been released as the Florida Highway Patrol conducts their investigation.

NorthEscambia.com will post additional information and photos when available.

NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.