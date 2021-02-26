Man Charged With Stealing Boat And Gun, Fleeing From Deputies Twice

A man has been charged for allegedly stealing a boat and gun from Cottage Hill and fleeing from deputies on two different occasion.

Randall Lamar Boyett, 19, was charged with grand theft, grand theft of a firearm, two counts of fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer without violence, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

On January 3, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to arrest Boyett on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in criminal mischief case. They found him sleeping in a vehicle parked in front of a residence on Parker Road. A deputy banged on the window several times until Boyett woke up, and he crawled into the driver’s seat. The deputy gave multiple orders for him to step out of the vehicle, which he acknowledged by saying “just a second,” according to arrest report.

The report states Boyett had a blanket across his lap and refused to show his hands after verbal commands. Since he refused to comply, the deputy used his flashlight to break the driver’s window. Boyett then cranked the vehicle and fled at a high rate of speed north on Parker Road. He was last seen headed westbound on McKenzie Road.

On January 20, Boyett allegedly stole a boat, 40 horsepower outboard motor, and boat trailer valued at $4,500 from Clymil Drive in Cantonment. A .22 caliber revolver that was in the boat was also reported stolen.

The victim told deputies that Boyett had contacted him numerous times through Facebook asking to buy the boat but he had rejected the offer. Deputies went to Boyett’s home a short distance away on Handy Road and could see the stolen boat in plain view. The boat was recovered and returned to the owner, but the firearm was still missing. Boyett was not at the residence.

On February 24, a deputy spotted a Cadillac Escalade believed to be occupied by Boyett traveling southbound on Nicholson Drive in Molino and activated his lights and siren. The Cadillac Escalade continued onto Betts Avenue and then north on Highway 95A. The deputy called off the traffic stop when he realized the vehicle was not going to stop.

Boyett was later taken into custody in the 6000 block of Hagen Road in Century. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $38,500.