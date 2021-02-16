It’s Going To Be A Really Cold Day; Freezing Again Tuesday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 42. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 47. East wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.