Increasing Clouds Thursday; Rain Thursday Night And Friday

February 4, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 67. South wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

