Here Is Escambia County’s Vaccine Distribution Plan For The Week, And How To Register

February 8, 2021

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County has announced this week’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Vaccines allocated by the state are being distributed through county health departments, which are receiving an allocation based on their county’s percentage of Florida’s over-65 population. FDOH-Escambia received an allocation of 2,500 doses of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine for the week.

The doses will be distributed as follows:

  • Ascension Sacred Heart: 500 doses
  • Baptist Health Care: 500 doses
  • Community Health Northwest Florida: 800 doses
  • FDOH-Escambia: 500 doses
  • West Florida Hospital: 200 doses

Some appointments will be scheduled using the statewide preregistration system. FDOH-Escambia and partner organizations are in the process of contacting individuals to schedule appointments, do not contact the providers directly for these appointments.

To register, Escambia County residents age 65 and over can call the state preregistration number at (866) 201-1025 or register online at myvaccine.fl.gov. The state has established a help line at (833) 959-0217 for those who need to make changes to their original preregistration.

Residents who previously completed FDOH-Escambia’s online interest form do not need to call or email to confirm their registration. Those registrations have been transferred to the new state system.

